The History of St. Cloud State’s Selke Field

Selke Field is on sale for $290,000. St. Cloud State's Selke Field has an interesting history. SCSU Archivist Tom Steman joined me on WJON to talk about St. Cloud State University buildings and their history.

Brainard Hall (1947), Selke Field (1937), and Veteran's Housing (1946), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1946 Brainard Hall (1947), Selke Field (1937), and Veteran's Housing (1946), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1946 loading...

In 1937 the facility opened as "Sports Field" and was later named for SCSU alum George Selke who graduated in 1913. Selke was a faculty member at the University of Minnesota, returned as a teacher at St. Cloud State in 1927 and remained in that position until 1943 when he went on a leave of absence. George Selke served as a monument man in World War II, came back briefly in 1946 and then left to become Chancellor at Montana State. In 1946 48 metal quonset huts were built on the north end of Selke Field to help house students.

Selke Field (1937), St. Cloud State University, September 1993 Selke Field (1937), St. Cloud State University, September 1993 loading...

St. Cloud State started their football program in 1895. SCSU advanced to the Division II playoffs in 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2019 St. Cloud State announced the elimination of the program. Up until this season the SCSU softball team played their home games on the southeast portion of Selke Field.

George Budd, John Headley, George Selke, and Dudley Brainard, St. Cloud State University, 1953-10-16 George Budd, John Headley, George Selke, and Dudley Brainard, St. Cloud State University, 1953-10-16 loading...

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tom Steman, it is available below.