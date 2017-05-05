Cider Business Opening Sampling Room Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH - A Stearns County cider making business is growing. Milk and Honey Cider based out of Cold Spring has just broken ground on a new sampling room west of St. Joseph.

Co-owner Peter Gillitzer says they'll be moving their processing to the new site.

So all of our presses and things like that we'll be moving over to St. Joe. And then our orchards will still remain in Cold Spring. And, we'll be adding another 10 acres in St. Joseph.

Gillitzer says it will be a lot like going to a winery or a brewery, but this is a cidery.

We'll have a nice patio. We'll have some sweet cider for the kids. We'll have an indoor facility where you can buy a bottle or a case. And we'll have six or eight taps with cider.

Gillitzer says you'll be able to buy their products on site. They plan to have six to eight taps with their different varieties of ciders.

Milk and Honey Cider hopes to be open to the public sometime in August. They plan to be open Fridays through Sundays.

They'll be on County Road 51, just west of St. Joseph.

They started their operation on a farm south of Cold Spring about six years ago.