November 26, 1964 - October 4, 2025

Christopher Pask, 60, passed away on October 4, 2025 at his home in Long Prairie. The family will gather privately but there will be no funeral services. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Christopher “Chris” was born on November 26, 1964 to Leo and Margaret (Day) Pask in Minneapolis. He grew up in Blaine and graduated from Spring Lake Park High School. He lived in the Blaine/Coon Rapids area for many years, where he worked for Catco for over 20 years. In 2016 he moved to Long Prairie where he worked for Jennie-O on a turkey farm and on August 18, 2018 he married Teena Blevins.

Chris was very mechanical and he enjoyed working on cars and he loved to fish. He was always a fan of outdoor games. In his younger years he played on several softball leagues. More recently he liked a challenging game of Bocce Ball or Cornhole. In not-so-nice weather he liked to challenge his kids and grandkids in video games. He was a Ford Mustang lover, an avid collector of Coca Cola items, and a Dallas Cowboys fan. One of his most favorite things to do was to sit around a bonfire enjoying time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Teena of Long Prairie; daughter Melanie (Jared) Healey of Paw Paw, IL; sons Robert (Rebekah) Pask of Beloit, WI and Tyler Chapman of Long Prairie; brothers, Tim (Brenda) Pask of Blaine and Ted Pask of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Alexa Pask, Callie Pask, Victoria Healey, Astasia Healey, Evelyn Healey, Benjamin Pask and Amelia Pask; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Kari Pask.