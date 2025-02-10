Christine Theresia Maleska, 94, Avon

August 8, 1930 - February 8, 2025

attachment-Christine Maleska loading...

Christine Theresia Maleska, age 94 of Avon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 8, 2025, at Mother of Mercy hospice care in Albany, Minnesota.

A mass celebrating Christine’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Father Virgil Helmin, her nephew, and Father Greg Mastey officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit one hour prior to the mass. The interment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will also take place Wednesday, February 12th from 4-7 pm at the church. Arrangements are by Miller-Carlin Brenny Funeral Home, Albany.

Christine was born on August 8, 1930, to John and Christina (Arceneau) Blonigen in a stone house south of St. Martin built by her great-grandfather. In 1942, the family moved to a farm south of Richmond.

Christine married Ted Maleska on June 16, 1953, at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, Minnesota. They lived in California for a short time while Ted served in the US Marine Corps. When Ted was discharged, they moved back to Minnesota and purchased a farm in the Avon area where they lived until they retired and built a home in the town of Avon in 1998.

Christine was known for her love of life, sense of humor, and dedication to her faith, family, and community. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church where she taught religious education classes for over 20 years. She also served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and on the parish council. Christine especially enjoyed volunteering at the church festival’s Quilt Stand each year into her 80s.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and embroidery. For generations, family and friends were given beautiful handmade quilts, lap blankets, embroidered dish towels, and other works of sewn art. She took pride in the quality of her work and attention to detail.

Christine was a fan of travel, with some of her best advice being to “travel when you're young”. Over the years some of the places Christine and Ted traveled to included Israel, Rome, Australia, New Zealand, and her favorites Germany and the Holy Land. She enjoyed recounting these travels to family and friends.

In her later years, Christine continued to love to visit with people, celebrate, or go on adventures. Additionally, she never lost her great sense of humor, always enjoying a good laugh. Christine was also determined to be independent. She lived in her home until just after her 94th birthday with just a little help. Christine remained dedicated to her faith, starting each day with prayer before moving on to her sewing, quilting, or embroidery. Knowing Christine was praying for you brought everyone peace. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn (Michael Ruprecht) Maleska of Rice; Joanne (Kevin) Stoermann of St. Cloud; Alice (Doug) Nevins of Avon; Brenda (Ron) Zierden of Avon; Jeanne (Brian) Pilarski of Avon; Nancy Maleska of Chaska; Debbie (Dan) Babcock of Maple Grove; Susan (Russell) Burton of Savage; Bob (Jen Ryan) Maleska of Avon; Michael Maleska of Denver; son-in-law Tom Salzer (Debbie Timperley-Byrne) of Sauk Rapids; over 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law Al (Marlene) Maleska of St. Joseph.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Maleska on October 4, 2008; parents; daughter Sandy Salzer; grandson Tyler Burton; sisters Rosa Schefers, Veronica Schlangen, Clara Minnerath, Louise Linz, and brothers Paul, Daniel, Clement, and Frank Blonigen

The family would like to thank Dr. Dahlia Elkadi, MB Bch of Coborn Cancer Center; Centra Care Hospital, home healthcare, and hospice as well as the Mother of Mercy staff for the loving care Christine received.

Memorials preferred to Coborn Cancer Center.