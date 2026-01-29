May 25, 1926 - January 26, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 30, 2026 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Chloe Cutten who passed away peacefully Monday, January 26, 2026 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins, MN, at the age of 99, surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and inurnment will be at the St. Peter’s Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at church.

Chloe was born May 25, 1926 in Crookston, MN to Ernie and Ella (Cyr) Guillemette, the youngest of their children. She spent her childhood on the family farm in rural Red Lake Falls, MN where she gained an appreciation for hard work and a love for animals. Her parents put her in charge of raising the runts and strays which her father called “les amis” (the friends). She also gained an appreciation for music taking piano lessons from the nuns for which her parents paid 25 cents per week. The nuns told her that she had learned everything they could teach her in the 8th grade and she began playing the organ at St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Red Lake Falls while in the 9th grade.

She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1944 during World War II. She went to work for the Rural Electric Administration in Red Lake County, then went to Washington DC working for the Secret Service (US Treasury) in the counterfeit money division. She returned to Red Lake Falls and again worked for the REA.

Chloe was united in marriage to H.W. (Bill) Cutten on September 11, 1950 and the couple moved to Seattle, WA to start their life together where Bill worked for the Seattle newspaper. Their first child was born in Seattle. They returned to Cloquet, MN where Bill was employed by the newspaper and their second child was born.

On July 1, 1957 Bill and Chloe purchased the Eden Valley Journal in Eden Valley. Bill and Chloe worked hand-in-hand at the Journal where Chloe served as bookkeeper, typesetter and proofreader until the couple retired and sold the newspaper in May of 1987. Their final two children were born in Eden Valley.

Chloe utilized those piano lessons well playing the organ at St. Peter’s Catholic church until it closed, and then playing organ at the Assumption Catholic church until her 90th birthday as well as for countless weddings and funerals at the other churches in Eden Valley. Chloe played the organ at churches for over 58 years. She continued to play the organ at Hilltop Care Center twice a week for the religious services until the Covid pandemic. Chloe also served as the accompanist for the Choralaires women’s choir.

Chloe was an avid gardener which she passed on to all of her children. Chloe also enjoyed fishing with her family, especially when the fish were biting. She played softball and was part of a bowling league for several years. She was a rabid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings watching every game she could. Chloe loved to read, play cards and play bingo and was a tough opponent and very competitive.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Eden Valley and served for many years on the Eden Valley Zoning Commission.

Chloe is survived by her children, Vicki Snyder of Plymouth, MN; Ula of Philadelphia, PA; Clay (Lisa) of Rogers, AR; and Scott of Clifton CO; granddaughter Sarah Snyder of Memphis, TN and great grandsons Jaylen and Keyonte as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; brothers Roland, Raymond, Arthur, and Leonard; sisters Eunice Morberg, and Ula Vasser.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands, Minneapolis, MN or your local Humane Society.