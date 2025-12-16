MONTEVIDEO/MAYNARD (WJON News) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a large methamphetamine bust in west central Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says agents of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed multiple search warrants in Montevideo and Maynard in Chippewa County related to the trafficking of large quantities of methamphetamine. Task Force agents recovered about 10 pounds of meth. A 28-year-old Maynard man and an 18-year-old Montevideo man were arrested. They are expected to be charged with 1st Degree Controlled Substance charges. The Sheriff's Office says they are expected to charge additional people connected to this case in the future.

The Task Force was assisted by the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Montevideo Police Department, and the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.