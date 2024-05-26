Children’s Theatre Company Receives One-Million Dollar Donation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis has received a large donation. The John W. Kurtich Foundation has made a 1 million dollar donation to CTC’s endowment to support artistic innovation and development.

CTC Artistic Director Peter Brosius says the extraordinary gift will allow CTC to continue to provide classes, workshops, and other programs to serve young people and their families.

The John W. Kurtich Foundation awards scholarships to students in artistic disciplines and funds non-profit organizations dedicated to building artistic skills and experiences. The Foundation has been making annual gifts to CTC since 2019.

