Children’s Theatre Co. Names Anderson New Managing Director

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has named its new Managing Director. CTC has announced that Jill Anderson will be the new Managing Director assuming the role on July 22nd.

Anderson has been serving as the Managing Director of Syracuse Stage since 2016 and has also spent time with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Connecticut, and with Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage. She has been recognized as part of the Central NY Business Journal's "40 Under Forty" and is a Marshfield, WI native.

Anderson says she is thrilled to be joining CTC, has long held it with the utmost regard, and is excited to return to the theatre she first worked at over 20 years ago. Anderson succeeds Kimberly Motes who left in October 2023 to join the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

