Check Out The Most Expensive Neighborhood In Sartell

I spend a great deal of my time on Zillow looking at homes I'll never be able to afford in my lifetime (I know, not with an attitude like that). Some of the most beautiful homes in our area are in Sartell.

In fact, there is one area in particular that is listed as the 'Most Expensive' in Sartell, according to Neighborhood Scout.

If you're about status and wanting to keep up with the Jones' then you should move to the Great River Road and 368th Street area. This would include those who live in Celebration Circle, the Wilds, Avalon Village, near the new high school and more.

Sartell's most expensive home for sale right now is just under $1 million. The home, which recently underwent a $25,000 price reduction is on the market for $924,800.

It's located at 2410 40th Street North. The home is complete with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms encompassing 4,176 square feet of space. The inside of the home has been updated stone countertops, new cabinets and wood plank flooring. It also sits on just over 7 acres of land. The new owners will have so much room for activities!

A girl can dream, right?

So, what do some of these people do for a living? We must know! According to Neighborhood Scout, Sartell's median household income is $74,169. A big chunk of Sartell residents work in healthcare, sales and administrative jobs.

The site also mentioned that Sartell has more residents working with computers and math than 95% of places in the country. Cool, huh? I definitely should have paid more attention in math class.

Never the less, I still do enjoy scrolling through the gorgeous homes for sale in these expensive areas.

