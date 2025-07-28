January 21, 1973 - July 21, 2025

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel for Carles Redning, 52, of Long Prairie. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM and continue until 10:30 on Thursday. Burial will be at the Folden Lutheran Cemetery near Vining, MN.

Charles Ray Redning was born on January 21, 1973 to Charles and Bonnie (Simpkins) Redning in Minneapolis where he lived his childhood years, graduating from Southwest High School.

Known as Charlie by his mother and sister, Chuck by his brother-in-law, and affectionately “Chucky” by his niece and nephew and friends, Chucky loved to socialize with people. He was always quick to smile, quick to make a joke and liked to make people laugh. He was also a quirky gift-giver. You never knew when or what he might give you. He was always outgoing, making friends with whoever was willing to talk (or mostly listen!). Watching a movie or show with Chuck could be difficult – he would end up talking through it or telling you everything ahead of time if he had already seen it.

Chucky was a huge history buff, and had an amazing memory. He shared a love of fishing that he learned as a child from Grandpa Bob, and continued that with friends and family throughout his life. He looked forward to watching football, especially the Vikings, even though he was a huge Bret Favre fan. He and his sister shared enthusiastic spectatorship of the Vikings, often yelling at the screen. Chucky didn’t get to travel much, but when he did, he really enjoyed it.

Chucky was a hard worker who took his duty to show up and do a good job very seriously. He worked for Jenny-O in Melrose for many years and also several years at JME Concrete in Alexandria. Most recently he worked at Dan’s Prize. He made it a point of pride to be self-supporting and to support his sons.

Charles is survived by his two children, Aiden Pierce and Nicholas Piotrowski of Parkersburg, WV; his sister Amy (Travis) Oberg of Alexandria; a nephew and a niece Joshua Oberg, and Ashley (Aaron) Telander and great niece and nephew Ella and Lee, also of Alexandria; Aunts Connie Simpkins and Robin Al-Aryan of Fargo, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his Parents and Grandparents.