Charles M. Unger, 68, Cold Spring

July 8, 1952 - January 13, 2021

Charles M. Unger, age 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 13 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Charlie was born July 8, 1952 in St. Paul, MN to Leonard and Muriel (Hoppe) Unger. He married Cheryl Girling on January 12, 1974 at the German Volkhaus in St. Paul.

Charlie was most happy when he was spending time with his family. His home away from home was at the cabin fishing and catching sunnies with his family. He worked as a drapery installer for JCPenney. After retiring he became a professional clown with Cheryl because he always loved making people smile.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Sarah Lindbloom and Sandy (Thomas) Robatcek; grandchildren, Abby, Zach, Travis, Natalie, Tyler, Levi; brother, Bruce (Char) Todd. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, MN with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.