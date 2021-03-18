Charles “Chuck” J. Schlosser, 87, Sartell

June 27, 1933 - March 17, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St Cloud for Charles “Chuck” J. Schlosser, age 87, of Sartell, who passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Charles was born June 27, 1933 to Simon and Irma (Schmitt) Schlosser, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Charles graduated from St. Cloud State. Charles married Dorine Knoblach on December 28, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, Minnesota. Charles retired from DeZURIK after a long career in marketing. He was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He enjoyed living along the river and watching wild life.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Simon and Irma Schlosser, wife Dorine of 61 years, and one grandson Mathew.

He is survived by his son Tom (JoAnn) Schlosser, grandson Andrew (Abree) Schlosser, great-grandchildren Guinevere and Aislin, many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care of Chuck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Cloud Cathedral High School or Poor Clare’s Monastery, Sauk Rapids.