Charles “Chuck” Grell, 68, Cold Spring

August 11, 1953 - July 18, 2022

Funeral Service will be 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring for Charles Grell, age 68, who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.

Chuck was born on August 11, 1953, in St. Cloud, MN to Victor and Bridget (Frazer) Grell. He married PollyAnn Podawiltz on December 15, 1984, in Newmans Center Christ Church, St. Cloud State University. Chuck was a chef, salesman, USDA food inspector, and wind energy CEO. He loved to go to Jack’s baseball games, going to the cabin, wild rice harvesting, listening to and playing music, classic cars, motorcycles, and all sports. Chuck was frequently on the KNSI radio station.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, PollyAnn; children, Jack Joseph Grell (Melanie Jacobson), Grace Elizabeth Grell (Dustin Warzecha); his dog, Boo; siblings, Nonna Terrahe, Sandra Neutzling, Victor H. (Doris) Grell Jr., Elizabeth (Michael) Bloom, Jon (Sharon) Grell, Joyce (Keith) Donabauer.

He was preceded in death his parents; in-laws, Peter Terrahe, Michael Neutzling.