Charles “Chuck” G. Ringler, 90, Sauk Rapids

April 16, 1934 - October 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Charles G. Ringler, 90 who passed away Friday at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Charles was born April 16, 1934 in Staples to Ernest and Norma (Leu) Ringler. He was drafted into the Army for 2 years and enlisted in the Army from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean war. Charles was sent to Fort Ledermen in Missouri for basic training and crane and shovel school. After that he was shipped over seas to Peppriol Air Force Base to run a soton crane and shovel for the Air Force. In 1957 he was honorably discharged and came back to the States. He met Patricia Albright in Staples, MN and they were married on June 10, 1958. Charles worked at St. Regis Paper Co. for 39 years and also helped out at the Rajkowski family farm, where he had many daily jobs in the barn. He enjoyed being around family and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and always told many interesting stories. Charles also enjoyed collecting antique cars and working on them.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Susan (Mike) Rajkowski of Mayhew Lake and Lou-Ann (Todd) Sexe of St. Cloud; son in law, Tim Conroy of TX; daughter in law, Sandra Ringler (Mark Serbing) of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Kenny (Barbara) Ringler of Alexandria, Mike (Jane) Ringler of Anchorage, Alaska; sister, Dorothy Killian of Staples; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Patricia; daughter, Mary Kay Conroy; son, Robert Ringler.