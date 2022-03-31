Charlene M. Dols, 92, Cold Spring

October 23, 1929 - March 28, 2022

Service of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Charlene (Char) Dols, age 92, who died at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery following the service.

Relatives & Friends may call from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.

Charlene was born in New Munich, MN to Ray & Ella (Kulzer) Metzger. She country schooled next to the home farm & graduated from Melrose High School. Char married Jerry Dols on October 9th, 1951 (67 years) & they were BLESSED WITH 6 SONS!!

Char & her family left Meire Grove, MN & moved to Richmond, MN where they started a new business adventure in 1961 by purchasing the Richmond Creamery. Char & Jerry took a chance in 1966, sold the creamery & without any Food/Beverage experience, they bought Tony's Bar & Cafe on the Main St corner in Richmond. ENTER THEIR SONS & A LOT OF GOOD COMMUNITY EMPLOYEES, they started catering the Bar & Food for Weddings & Anniversaries all across Stearns County. Finding catering a lot of time & work, they decided to add a Banquet Room to the back of their building in 1972 & remodeled the Bar, Kitchen & Cafe, hence the creation of the now LANDMARK JERRY'S SUPPER CLUB!! Family owned for 35 years (and after an absence of 21 years of the Richmond Business, JERRY'S SUPPER CLUB WILL RE-OPEN WITH THE DAN DOLS FAMILY IN MAY OF 2022). JERRY'S was famous for its GREAT food & GREAT service. JERRY'S SUPPER CLUB had a strong local customer base & also became the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes Resort area Vacation Hotspot. JERRY'S bought other Supper Clubs in Minnesota including the BLUE HERON in Cold Spring 1975. JERRY'S employed hundreds of High School Kids in their 35 years of business & was Richmond's Largest employer for over 30 years!! Charlene was a very big part of the success of the Supper Club. It was always decorated beautifully & her Pride & Joy was her delicious Salad Bar. Char was a wonderful, classy lady, always a friendly face to greet the customers, dressed to the NINES & not a hair out of place!!

Char was a loving wife, devoted to her sons & LOVED BY ALL!! In her free time, she enjoyed her Lady 500 card club for over 50 years. She traveled around the country enjoying golf & Arizona where they vacationed for many years.

Char is survived by sons, Mike (Mar), David (Bonnie), Daniel (Linda), Gerard & Paul (Pam); daughter in-law, Corinna Campbell; siblings, Sister Gabriel (Joyce Metzger), Linda Metzger-Lane; sisters-in-law, Glady Metzger & Kim Lane. Char had 11 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.

Char was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry (2018); son, Greg Dols (1994); siblings, Alquin, Anthony & James.

FOLLOWING THE FUNERAL SERVICE, luncheon will be served at the Old Richmond Coliseum.