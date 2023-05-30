Charges: Waite Park Man Raped Woman Who Tried to Return Necklace
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man is accused of raping a woman after she tried to return a necklace he had given her.
According to the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Abdulkhadir Ali Mohamed met the woman at a park Monday afternoon and convinced her to get into the front seat of his car.
The charges allege Mohamed grabbed the woman by the throat and forced her into the back seat. Mohamed then allegedly unzipped the victim's dress and raped her despite pleas for him to stop.
According to the charges, a sexual assault examination at the hospital confirmed injuries as a result of the assault.
Mohamed is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's due in court on Tuesday morning.
