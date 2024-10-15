Chamber Hosting 2nd Annual DEI Summit in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its ACTION Summit, the Chamber's 2nd annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Conference.
It is Tuesday, October 22nd at the Boy Scouts of America Central Minnesota Council Office, 1191 Scout Dr in Sartell.
Sessions will cover a broad range of topics from stories of immigration in central Minnesota to building an inclusive workplace for all abilities, ethnicities, and orientations. It will feature real examples of businesses that are succeeding in their DEI efforts, and open the door for honest conversation and thoughtful questions on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion-related topics.
The cost to attend is $35 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members. It's $25 for students.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway Running for St. Cloud Mayor
- Nick Sauer Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Jason Ellering Running for Sauk Rapids Mayor
- Anderson Family Donates $20 Million to Bethel University
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag