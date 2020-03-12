Chalk Talk Photography Project On Display This Weekend

Chalk Talk Project at CSB SJU.

THE CHALK TALK PROJECT ON DISPLAY THIS WEEKEND

Join us in presenting "The Chalk Talk Photography Project" to highlight and honor women and their stories in central MN. Katie stopped by to talk about this interesting project that will be on display during the performance of SEVEN this Saturday at The Stephen B Humphrey Theatre at St. John's University. Listen to the interview on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" by clicking on the player below.

The performance of SEVEN will be at 7:30 pm this Saturday, March 14th, and you can get your tickets now by clicking HERE.

Click HERE now to see some examples of Chalk Talk work by MN artist Wing Young Huie.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PARTICIPATE

Participants will be given a small chalk board and asked an open ended question to write their response on the chalk board. A picture is the taken of the person with the board and message. The result is a very impactful and powerful, and often the questions start dialogue.

Here are some examples of some open ended questions you might be asked:

Name a woman who has impacted your life or your community and how?

How have you impacted another person or your community?

PARTICIPATE AND GET AN INSTANT PHOTO

These images will be displayed the night of the performance of SEVEN and the following weekend for Ana Gasteyer in the Stephen B Humphrey Theater Lobby. Participants will get an instant photo to take with them on the spot to keep.

