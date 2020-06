UPSALA -- A Burtrum man is dead after crashing his side-by-side ATV early Sunday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Todd Walker was heading north on Barrel Road just after 1:00 a.m. when he lost control, hit a power pole and was thrown from the machine.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened approximately one mile south of Upsala and remains under investigation.