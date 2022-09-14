Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARDS
15517 Fruit Farm Road
St. Joseph, MN 56374
320.356.7609
Collegeville Orchards has over 20 different varieties of apples for sale. They feature your favorite Minnesota-grown apples and will be open through the month of October. They invite the whole family to visit. Not only do they have a large variety of apples, but they also have pumpkins, gourds, squash, grapes, and a large variety of garden produce. While you are there, don't forget to pick up some of their homemade honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, mixes, and fun fall decorations.
They also offer lots of fun things to do with the family, including wagon rides, a petting zoo, pick your own pumpkins, and pumpkin painting.
APPLE JACK ORCHARD
4875 37th Street NE
Delano, MN 55328
763.972.6673
Apple Jack Orchard is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm and is located in Delano, Minnesota. Apple Jack Orchard has over 10,000 apple trees and 29 different varieties of apples. Enjoy apple picking, pet the goats and chickens, kick a ball as you go through the corn maze, and listen to the Loon calls as you make your way through the maze. Your kids will also love the ropes course and spider web, and then stop by the bakery for some delicious tasty baked goods and more. Stay for the afternoon and have lunch at the snack shack, and visit their amazing gift shop before you leave to pick up jams, jellies, sauces, candles, sweatshirts, books, toys, and everything apple.
COUNTRY BLOSSOM FARM
1951 Englund Road SW
Alexandria MN 56308
320.334.1620
Country Blossom Farm is a family-operated business that has been around since 2009. You'll find lots of fun things to do here as well, including an apple orchard, pumpkin patch, corn maze, u-pick strawberries, u-pick apples, and u-pick raspberries! Yum. They also have a gift shop and bakery, plus lots of fun fall activities including:
- A huge jumping pillow
- Tall Tire Mountain
- Bouncing Farm Animals Bouncy area
- Swings and slides
- A 7-acre corn maze
- A pedal cart track
- Kids farmers market
- Super corn pit
- Meet Daisy and Espresso, the Country Blossom Goats
- Play Bazooka Ball
- Enjoy the Woodland Walk Creature Quest
- Wagon rides
- Duck races
- Yard games
- Photo opportunities all around the farm
HIDDEN COVE ORCHARD
27524 Hidden Cove Road
Cold Spring, MN 56320
320.685.3186
Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring stays open right up until Christmas! They are located just a few minutes from St. John's University. You can find them on 271st Stree, right off County Road 50, between Avon and Cold Spring.
They offer pre-picked apples, a gift shop stuffed with seasonal food items, as well as holiday decor. Hidden Cove Orchard is described as "The Cutest Little Apple Orchard in Central Minnesota." Enjoy homemade treats, hand-painted pumpkins, ceramics, and candles, and walk away with some great decorating ideas.
DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE ORCHARD THAT SHOULD BE ADDED TO OUR LIST?
Please let us know what apple orchards you enjoy visiting around central Minnesota and why. We would be happy to add them to our list. You can send us the information by using the 'chat' feature on your station App.