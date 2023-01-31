Central Minnesota Wrestling Update

PHOTO: Roger Mischke

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all  sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine  for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

UPDATED RATINGS

 

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS         NO. 4A

Alex Diederich           132 LBS          No. 1A

Will Gorecki               145 LBS          No. 9A

Bryce Holm                220 LBS          No. 6A

Brandon Mugg            285 LBS          No. 9A

 

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS       No. 7A

Wyatt Pilarski 113 LBS          No. 2A

Wyatt Novitzki           120 LBS          No. 3A

Masyn Patrick 132 LBS          No. 8A

Simon Boeckman        138 LBS         No. 7A

William Pilarski         152 LBS          No. 5A

Drew Lange                160 LBS          No. 5A

Luke Bieniek  170 LBS          No. 7A

Jaxon Bartkowicz 182 LBS    No. 4A

 

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS          No. 8A

Ryan Jensen    132 LBS          No. 3A

Wyatt Engen   138 LBS          No. 9A

Maximus Hanson        170 LBS          No. 2A

Carson Gilbert            182 LBS          No. 10A

Ethan Spanier 220 LBS          No. 5A

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS            LEAN AND MEAN

Peyton Hemmesch      182 LBS          No. 8A

Seth Vearrier              195 LBS          No. 8A

Spencer Eisenbraun    285 LBS          No. 4A

 

KIMBALL AREA

Logan Kuseske           160 LBS          No. 10A

Hank Meyer                182 LBS          No. 6A

Haden Rosenow          220 LBS          No. 3A

 

BECKER BULLDOGS          No. 3AA

Kaden Nicolas            126 LBS          No. 2AA

Landen Kujawa           132 LBS          No. 4AA

Adam Jurek                 160 LBS          No. 5AA

Tyson Ricker  182 LBS          No. 5AA

Dylan Kolby               220 LBS          No. 7AA

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING           No. 12AA

Cassen Brumm            106 LBS          No. 8AA

Noah Gindele  132 LBS          No. 5AA

FOLEY FALCONS

Cyler Ruhoff   120 LBS          No. 9AA

Cole Rudnitski            145 LBS          No. 9AA

ROCORI SPARTANS

Grady Minnerath        220 LBS          No. 3AA

ALBANY HUSKIES

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz         126 LBS      No. 5AA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS                  AAA LEAN AND MEAN

Noah Cameron            138 LBS          5AAA

  1. CLOUD CRUSH

Sutton Kenning           195 LBS          No. 8AAA

Tucker Hugg   285 LBS          No. 3AAA

 

