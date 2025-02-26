Central Minnesota Funeral Home Director Allegedly Drove Drunk

CROSBY (WJON News) -- A funeral home director was arrested after he allegedly arrived drunk to pick up a body.

According to the Crow Wing County criminal complaint, the incident happened on Sunday just after 9:30 p.m. in Crosby.

Police were called to a report of a dispute at a home. The officer says a resident indicated that a family member had passed away.

Sixty-three-year-old Nicholas Zillmer had responded to the home to pick up the body on behalf of the funeral home.

The officer spoke with Zillmer who had bloodshot and watery eyes, was unstable on his feet, and had an odor of alcohol.

A field sobriety test showed clues of impairment. He submitted to a preliminary breath test with a blood alcohol content of .17. An additional breath test at the police station had a blood alcohol content of .19.

