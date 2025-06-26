Water levels are on the rise in Central Minnesota this development is changing where fish are located. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He is not aware of any mandatory wake zones yet but there are voluntary wake zones in the Hutchinson and Dassel areas.

Find Fish in Runoff Areas

Schmitt suggests looking for fish in any runoff areas like channels, culverts, inlets, outlets, under bridges and rivers. He says anything with a little bit of moving water is holding fish right now. Schmitt says river fishing is a great option and that includes the Mississippi, Sauk and Crow Rivers. He suggests looking for current breaks and deep holes in the river for fish. Schmitt believes the increase in rain has created some positive opportunities to catch fish and doesn't see anything negative yet.

Water Temperatures

Schmitt indicates the water temperatures aren't super warm right now. He says area lakes are seeing upper 60s to lower 70 degree temperatures. This is below average for this time of year. Schmitt still recommends finding fish in the weeds or along weed lines. He says rainy and cloudy days allow for more times of day to have success fishing.

Walleye Fishing

Schmitt believes decent walleye fishing could be had all day long. He suggests going to typical walleye lakes like Koronis, Rice, the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes, Clearwater, Sauk Lake and Osakis. Schmitt is sticking with nightcrawlers and leaches as it's tough to keep minnows alive this time of year. He suggests a piece of a nightcrawler and a jig, or slip bobbers with live bait.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen, click below.