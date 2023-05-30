Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball Update – May 30th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

(Friday May 26th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Joes, backed by five timely hits, including a big double and a couple early mis-plays by the Joes. They put a run in the third and four in the fourth innings. The Muskies play great defense, to give their starting pitcher great support. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw a gem of a game. He threw a complete game, he gave up just three his, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Johnny faced twenty-eight batters and he closed it out n the ninth with nine pitches.

The Muskies were led on offense by Jace Otto, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brain Schellinger went 1-for-4. Carter Hemmesch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw three innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Noah Bissett and Andrew Rott both went 1-for-3.

ARROW HEAD WEST LEAGUE

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 5 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4

(Friday May 26th)

The Mudcats defeated the league rivals the Springers, backed by five timely hits and couple of mis-plays early in the game. The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Gabe Duncan, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout Dylan Inniger threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Gavin Gast, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Samuelson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Santo Banto went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tommy Horan earned a walk. Bret Wendlandt was credited for a RBI, Toby Sayles was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher Zach Femrite, threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Nick Penick threw four innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Penick went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Jeron Terres earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Brady Schafer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Friday May 26th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by five timely hits, including a home run. They played good defense in support of the pitchers, Righty Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Ben Schroeder threw the final inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a pair of walks. Scott Leiser went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Avery Schmitz went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Zach Moritz was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4, he scored a run and he had a pair of stolen bases. Bryan Schlangen earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs, Nolan Reuter was hit twice by a pitch and Devon Schaefer had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Grant Ludwig, he threw seven innings, he gave up five his, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Grant Ludwig, Jason Kampsen and Nick Dingmann all went 1-for-4. Isaac Leiser went 2-for-4 and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

(Saturday May 26th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Chargers, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles. The Martins played very good defense to back their two veteran pitchers. Righty Scott Lieser threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Ben Schroeder threw four innings in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recoreded eight strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Scott Lieser went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Lieser went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Zach Moritz went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-4, with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pari of runs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Reverman, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw three inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Chargers offense was led by Jaime Terres went 1-for-4 and Reagan Nelson earned a walk. Austin Schoenberg, Luke Dehmer and Ben Wells all went 1-for-3.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

(Saturday May 26th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. They played very good defense in support of the veteran righty Jim Thull. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Logan Funk went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Birr went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Devin Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Nolan Sand went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs, Kegan Stanger had a sacrifice bunt and Jacob Hinnenkamp scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Nick Dingmann, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk, Lucas Holtz went 1-for-3 and Josh Kampsen was hit by a pitch.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 10 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8

(Sunday May 28th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Martins, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. Veteran lefty Ty Reller started on the mound for the Silverstreaks, he threw thee innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Caden Sand threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Funk threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Carter Schiffler, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs. Caden Sand went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Ian Funk went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Carter Birr went 2-for-5 and he scored three runs and Ty Reller had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Brandon Holm went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Will Funk had a sacrifice bunt, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Devin Hansen earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Martins starting pitcher was Carter Thelen, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Lieser threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout Ryan Morse threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Ryan Morse was credited for a RBI. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 with a double and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-2 and he earned three walks. Zach Moritz went 1-for-6 and he scored two runs and Derek Koll was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Ryan Messer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Schroeder went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, Scott Lieser and Jaylen Arceneau both earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 15 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

(Saturday May 27th)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by twelve hits, including pair of doubles and they were aided by ten walks. Veteran righty DJ Schleicher started on the mound for the Royals, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Justin Schroeder went 3-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Carter Thelen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, along with three RBIs. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cameron Miller went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brennan O’Brien earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Grady Notch earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Budde scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Joe Schwinghammer, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and four walks. Josh Olmscheid threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Birch threw one inning, he gave up one hit, five runs and five walks.

The Grovers offense was led by Andrew Welle, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Colton Meyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Moscho and Alex Welle both went 1-for-3 with a double and Brady Birch scored a run. Kurt Marthaler and Josh Olmscheid both went 1-for-3 and Jordan Klaphake earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 0

(Sunday May 28th)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by eighteen hits, including, four doubles. The Royals played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher Luke Jokela. Luke threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde, he went 5-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Schmitz went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Brennan O’Brien went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Cameron Miller went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Grady Notch went 1-for-4 and scored a pair of runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Carter Thelen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Aaron Budde and Dylan Adams both scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs and one walk. Brett Engelmeyer threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Sam Frieler, Tyler Hoffman and Westin Middendorf all went 1-for-3 and Tyler Engelmeyer earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5

(Sunday May 28th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles. Carter Wessel started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-6 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lucas Holtz went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 2-for-6 for a RBI and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-5. Colin Spooner went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Adam Miller went 1-for-1 with a double. Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Dylan Nordhues scored a run. Weston Brinkman had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Hopfer earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Olmscheid threw one inning in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Klaphake threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Grovers offense was a led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Birch went 1-for-4 with a double and Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5. Alex Welle went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Colton Meyer went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Kurt Marthaler had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Welle had a sacrifice fly.

ELROSA SAINTS 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

(Friday May 26th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals, backed by seven hits, including a three doubles and a home run. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher veteran righty Ethan Vogt. He threw a gem, a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brandon Roelike went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Weller and Riley Lenarz both earned a walk and scored a run and Jacob Walz scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Russell Leyendecker, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw two innings, in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks. The Rangers offense was led by Brandon Schleper and Brayden VanderBeek, they both went 1-for-4 and Josiah Utsch went 1-2.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4

(Sunday May 28th)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Steves, backed by some timely hits and aided by nine walks. The Skis scored early and they hung on for a big win. Righty Collin Eckman started on the mound for the Skis, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up eight hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 2-for-2 with a scarifie fly for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Hirsch went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Baier earned two walks and he scored a run and Collin Kray was credited for a RBI. George Moore earned two walks and he scored a run and Dusty Parker, Zach Opatz and Jake Kapphahn all earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Jack Greenlun, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Omann threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Steves offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Blake Guggenberg went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Mathew Meyer and Andrew Wollak both went 1-for-3, each earned a walk and both scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Omann and Logan Siemers both went 1-for-4.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 OPOLE BEARS 3

(Sunday May 28th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Blake Guggenberger, threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Omann threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Fuecker threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brandon Waldvogel went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jack Greenlun was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberrger went 3-for-5 with a double and he earned a walk and Logan Siemers earned two walks. Charlie Kent went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Hunter Ahrens, he threw 10 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Alex Lange, he went 1-for-5 for RBI and Luke Bieniek was credited for a RBI. Hunter Boeckermann went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-5. Tate Lange went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Drew Lange went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 33 SWANVILLE SWANS 0

(Monday May 31st)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by twenty-four hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Dusty Parker started on the mound for the Skis, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 4-for-5 with a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored six runs. Riley Czech went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Kapphahn went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Zach Opatz went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for five RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. George Moore went 2-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Hirsch went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Gabe Hirsch went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Collin Kray went 3-for-6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored four runs and Matt Baier earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Swans was Levi Beseman, he threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs and four walks, Trey Evans threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and one walk. No. 3 threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, nine runs, and five walks. Austin Johnson earned a walk for the Swans.

AVON LAKERS 3 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2

(Friday May 26th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Falcons, backed by five timely hits and good defense. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Nathan Sand went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Elliot Allen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Noah Voz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Carter Holthaus was hit twice by a pitch and Nick Merdan earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Russ Fellbaum, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cooper G threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Czech threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Falcons offense was led by, Juan M he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he had a pair of walks. Ben Knopik went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Russ Fellbaum went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Reece H. went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Carlos M went 1-for-1.

AVON LAKERS 14 RANDALL CUBS 6

(Monday May 29th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by fourteen hits with ten runs in the first inning. Joe Dolan started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Henderson threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Phillippi closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued three walks and he gave up one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs. Jack Theisen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs.Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Phillippi went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dolan earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Henderson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nathan Sand was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Alex Gwost, he threw two innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Natvig threw three innings, he issued one walk and Tucker Vetsch threw two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Kyle Peterschick, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Dane Couture went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Otremba went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ricky Drew went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Andy Marod went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Tucker Vetsch was credited for a RBI and Alex Gwost earned two walks and he scored a run.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 6 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1

(Monday May 31st)

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. Adam Jensen started on the mound for the Rebels, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four walks, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Schafer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brett Kramer closed it out with four innings of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rebels were led on offense by Jason Sather, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Hukriede went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Josh Kossan went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Bill Sather went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Seth Vagts went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Riley DeRosier went 2-for-3. Mason Argir went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Brett Kramer went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bryce Flanagan was credited for a RBI.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Grayson Suska closed it out with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Grayson Suska went 1-for-3 with a walk, Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nathan Psyck earned two walks, Tyler Jendro, Nate Benusa and Brady Brezinka all earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 0

(Saturday May 27th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by three hits and good defense. Trey Emmerich started on the mound, he threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, Drew Beier threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Loegering, he went 2-for-4 and Brett Leabch went 1-for-2, Mitch Keeler scored a run and Noah Winkelman earned a walk.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Tyler Jendro went 2-for-3 with a triple and he earned a walk and Ethan Walcheski went 2-for-3. Joe Gaida went 1-for-3 with a double and Nate Benusa was hit by a pitch.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 9 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6

(Sunday May 28th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by ten hits, including five doubles and a home run. The Saints starting pitcher was Jake Ethen, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks and recorded six strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw one inning in relief and gave up one hit.

The Saints offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and Jake Ethan went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Logan Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Peter Schumer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-5 and Tyler Huls had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Connor Breth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Will Ethan went 1-for-2 with a double, he had a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Iver Papke threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden Toutges threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Millard went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Ike Sawyer went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Mason Toutges went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Rose went 1-for-5. Bryan Benson earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Mettenberg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Neuschwander earned two walks.

SWANVILLE SWANS 16 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 3

(Saturday May 27th)

The Swans defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by fifteen hits, including four home runs and a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher Micah Ripplinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Swans offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs, including a grand slam for six big RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. CJ Clear went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Matt Swanson went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Burggraff went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jeremy Mugg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Luke Harren earned a walk. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Cichon went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Justin Cichon scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Opatz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Gombos threw three innings, he gave up four four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jake Ethen went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Logan Harren went 1-for-3, Peter Schumer went 1-for-1 and Austin Dickmann earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Reis earned a walk and Charlie Slivnek and Tyler Huls both scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 11 SWANVILLE SWANS 3

(Sunday May 28th)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and seven players earning RBIs. The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Schmitz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Lange went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Lange went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Hunter Boeckermann went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Lange was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher was Cooper Thieschafer, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hudson Pung threw one inning, he gave up five hits and three runs. Levi Beseman threw one inning, he gave up six hits, six runs and two walks.

The Swans offense was led by Jordan Sales, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Travis Barthel went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Hudson Pung went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nathan Lambrecht went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shane Lambrecht went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Levi Beseman and Preston Pung both went 1-for-4, Cooper Thieschafer and Tren Dinius both earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Friday May 26th)

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double and they played solid defense. Josh Kingery was the Chuckers starting pitcher, he threw seven innings to earn he win. He gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seventeen strikeouts. Kobe Holtz threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Zach Bagley, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Kingery went 3-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jack Peterson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and David Kingery had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jeff Peterson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-2, Connor Barber earned a walk and he scored a run and Brody Straumann scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Griffin Bjerke, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Grant Fuchs threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Bennett Evans closed it out with 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Grant Fuchs went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Grayson Fuchs and Spencer Eisenbraun both went 1-for-2 and Grady Fuchs and Rick Hendrickson both scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 15 REGAL EAGLES 10

(Saturday May 27)

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Eagles, backed by eighteen hits, including four doubles and five players with multi-hit games and the Twins were aided by nine walks. Derek Dolezal started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ben Kulset threw two innings in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 4-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Jake Rambow went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned two walks and Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 4-for-6 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Hunter Magnuson earned five walks, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs and Ben Kulset went 1-for-4. Josh Soine went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. C. Dirksen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Ethan Haugen earned a walk and Garrett White and Brayden Skindelien both scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and two walks. Brandon Wedel threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for four RBIs. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Kemen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Chi Schneider went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Bennett Schultz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Derek Dengerud went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Adrian Belden was credited for a RBI. Jordan Beier went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and Josh Beier earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-3 and Luke Knutson earned a walk and he scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6 STARBUCK STARS 2

(Sunday May 28th)

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Stars, backed by twelve hits, solid defense and a good pitching performance. Hunter Magnuson started on the mound for the Twins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Josh Soine went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carson McCann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mike Danielson went 1-for-4. Hunter Magnuson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Derek Dolezel went 1-for-4, Scott Rambow earned a walk and Dylan Arndorfer had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Stars was Darion Alexander, he threw five innings, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Olsonoski threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Aaron Vesteeg threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Versteeg threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Mike Andres went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Aaron Vesteeg earned a walk. Jackson Hendrickson and Dylan Alexander both went 1-for-4 and Austin Friese earned a walk and he scored a run.

NORWAY LAKE SUNBURG LAKERS 14 REGAL EAGLES 9

(Sunday May 28th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Eagles backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by ten walks. The Lakers starting pitcher Weston Gjerde threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Johnson threw seven innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Regan Carlson went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Weston Gjerde went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Jaiden Henjum went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Moist went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Aaron Zimmer went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Ruter went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and L. Jeseritz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nathan Meyer, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. Adrian Belden threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits and six runs.

The Eagles offense was led by Second baseman J. Beier, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shortstop J. Beier went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blake Karsch went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Grant Paffrath went 1-for-2. Adrian Belden went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Chi Schneider went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Knutson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he had a stolen base.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 7 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6

(Friday May 26th)

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by eleven hits, they put up three runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings. Austin Schlangen started on the mound for the Hawks, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five runs, six hits, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Berg threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Kelm went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. David Pennertz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Nistler went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Riley Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffman earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Matt Unberberg earned three walks and he scored a run and Stephen Pennertz earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Cole Fuchs, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Tori Sowada threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he issued one walk, gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. David Jonas went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Linn went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk, Luke VanErp earned three walks and he had a sacrifice bunt, Evan Acheson and Alex Geislinger both earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3

(Sunday May 28th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Express, backed by ten hits, including a triple and a pair of lefties good pitching performance. Player/Manager Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran Dan Berg threw thee innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Dan Berg went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Carter Block had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs and Lincoln Haugen earned a walk. Dustin Kramer went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Dingman threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Skyler Gruba threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double. Matt Friesen went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andy Dingman went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Noah Young scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

(Monday May 29th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw three innings in relief, to earn the save. He issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Tyler Stang, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. JT Harren went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Luke Harren went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dean Kron went 1-for-4 with a double. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-3, Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 and Brady Kenning had a stolen base. Reed Pfannenstein earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dusty Adams earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Kaden Rausch threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Howen threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Nicks offense was led by Tanner Rausch, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Foehrenbacker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Damian Lincoln earned two walks, Connor Lincoln earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Michael Bautch earned a walk. Tyler Stanwick was hit twice by a pitch, Dylan Rausch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Derek Kuechle earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 CRYSTAL COWBOYS 3

(Saturday May 27th)

The Springers from the Arrow Head West league defeated their foe the Cowboys from the Park National league, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. They were aided by ten walks and a pair of big innings, with four runs in the second and five in the fourth innings. The starting pitcher righty Sean Terres started, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Hank Bulson threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Arnold closed it out with one inning of relief.

The Springers offense was led by Brain Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Penick went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brady Schafer earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Ero Wallin went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey earned walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Jack Arnold went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and BJ Huls earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cowboys starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Jelani Thomas, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs and eight walks. The Cowboys offense was led by Kevin Llamas, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Christian Lemus earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs and Phillip Ponce went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Jelani Thomas went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Juan Ponce went 1-for-3 and Isaiah Nowlan earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 15 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 2

(Friday May 26th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley league defeated the Saints from the North Star league in exhibition action. They collected fourteen hits, including three home runs and four doubles. They put up nine runs in the first and five more in the third innings. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, Preston Schlegel started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw three innings. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw three innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ty Carper threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jordan Picka went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and Bryan McCallum earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Thiery went 1-for-1with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nick Proshek earned a walk. Jack Grell went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ty Carper earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jack Howard, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, nine runs and three walks. Josiah Bulliuant threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cy Flick threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. J. Althoff threw two innings, he gave up three hits one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Steve Boger, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Nick Niemala went 1-for-3 with a double. Collin Krizk went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run and B. Lindquist went 1-for-2. J. Flick went 1-for-2 and Michael Leffler earned a walk and was credited for a RBI.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 5

(Monday May 31st)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley league defeated their rivals the Gussies from the Central Valley League, backed by sixteen hits. The River Cats put up six runs in the second and four runs in the fourth to take the lead. Andy Nefs started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw three innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jordan Picka threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jordan Picka went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Andy Nefs went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and and Collin Skaug went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Alex Smith went 2-for-3 and Jake Carper went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Carper went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Callen Henkemeyer went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Cody Thiery went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Kaden Halelius went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Jon Affeldt earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw six innings, he gave up sixteen hits, thirteen runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by Nate Laudenbach, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Toenjes went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Aaron Fruth went 2-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Kurth earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Bettin earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES THIS WEEK:

Wednesday June 31st

Champlin Park LeGators @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Thursday June 1st

Albertville Anglers @ Northwest Orioles 7:00

Friday June 2nd

Sartell Muskies vs. St. Stephen Steves 7:00 (Oman Ins. Tourney) Sartell

St. Joseph Joes at Monticello Polecats 7:00

Clearwater River Cats at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Regal Eagles @ Elrosa Saints 7:30

Lake Henry Lakers vs. St. Martin Martins 8:00 @ St. Martin (Stearns County)

Sauk Centre @ Greenwald Cubs 6:00

Saturday June 3rd

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Kimball Express 1:00

Cold Spring Rockies vs. NLS Twins 11:00 @ Lake Henry

Cold Spring Rockies vs Foley Lumber Jacks 4:00 @ St. Martin

St. Joesph Joes @ Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Cold Spring Springers vs. Foley Lumber Jacks 12:00 @ St. Martin

Cold Spring Springers vs. St. Martin 2:00 @ St. Martin

Starbuck Stars @ Lake Henry Lakers 3:00

Cologne @ Spring Hill Chargers 1:30

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Farming Flames 8:00

Avon Lakers @ Urbank 10:00

Avon Lakers vs. Alexandria Black Sox 12:00 @ Urbank

Sobieski Skis @ Freeport Black Sox 7:30

Swanville Swans @ St. Wendell Saints 1:30

Upsala Blue Jays @ Opole Bears 1:30

Regal Eagles @ Paynesville Pirates 1:30

Sunday June 4th

Watkins Clippers @ Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Lake Henry Lakers 1:00 @ Lake Henry

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clearwater Lakers 2:00

Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes 1:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Albertville Anglers 4:00

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Quamba Cubs 6:00

Cold Spring Springers vs. NLS Twins 11:00 @ St. Martin

Elrosa Saint @ Greenwald Cubs 1:30

Litchfield @ St. Martin Martins 1:00

Richmond Royals @ Spring Hill Chargers 1:30

Meire Grove Grovers @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Pierz Brewers @ Freeport Black Sox 4:30

Pierz Bulldogs @ St. Wendell Saints 1:30

Opole Bears @ Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

Pierz Lakers @ Royalton Riverdogs 4:30