CentraCare Is Receiving 3,000 to 4,000 Vaccines a Week [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON today. He says CentreCare is receiving 3,000 to 4,000 vaccines from the state each week and anticipates that number a week through the end of the month with an increase expected starting in April. Morris says they are using the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. He says all 3 vaccines are safe and effective. Morris says they are using all the vaccines they are receiving and have not had to throw any of them away. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.

Dr. Morris says when the vaccine supply increases and more and more people are eligible to get it he expects the vaccine to be available throughout the community at many locations with the expectation to vaccinate anyone who wants it in a timely fashion. He says it is important to vaccinate as many people as possible quickly to avoid a surge from mutations of the virus. Many of variants have been confirmed in Minnesota including the South African variant.

Dr. Morris says vaccinated people who had been vaccinated 2 weeks or more beyond their last shot can gather in small groups indoors without masks. He says we are moving toward herd immunity and our summer could look like a typical Minnesota summer if 70 to 90 percent of people choose to get the vaccine when it becomes available to all at the end of April or early May.

Dr. Morris says when a vaccine becomes available for eligible people they will still contact those individuals. He says each person will be offered a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If a person refuses the type of vaccine offered that day they can, but will go back in line for the next possible vaccine.

Get our free mobile app