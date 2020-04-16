CentraCare Increasing Antibody and Antigen Testing [PODCAST]

CentraCare Doctor and spokesperson George Morris joined me on WJON today. Dr. Morris says CentraCare will not be developing their own Covid-19 tests but is working closely with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to conduct more Covid-19 tests. He says they are also doing Covid-19 antibody and antigen tests. Listen to our conversation below.

Dr. Morris indicated that CentraCare currently has enough PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment). He says CentraCare has also taken steps at the St. Cloud Hospital ER adjusting procedures and spaces to accommodate patients and staff. Morris said because of Covid-19 and a lack of surgeries taking place many staff have been reassigned to different responsibilities.