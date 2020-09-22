CentraCare Holding Free Prostate Cancer Screening Night

ST. CLOUD -- Local health officials are encouraging men to get tested for prostate cancer.

CentraCare is offering a free prostate cancer screening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Coborn Cancer Center.

Teri Larson-Johnson is a Physician Assistant at the Coborn Cancer Center. She says because there is often no symptoms right away, early detection is key.

The longer you wait the longer it has a chance to spread or grow larger.

Men ages 45 to 70 with no history of prostate cancer are eligible for the free PSA test and exam.

You're asked to call to schedule an appointment at 320-229-5100. Masks and social distancing are required.