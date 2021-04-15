Celestine M. Heinen, 86, Richmond

November 28, 1934 – April 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Celestine M. Heinen, age 86, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the St. James Parish Cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Celestine was born in Eden Valley, MN to John and Theresia (Weyland) Heinen. He married LaVerne Mugg on April 20, 1960 in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Celestine owned and operated Heinen Excavating for over 50 years. He enjoyed old time music, playing concertina, fishing with his family and was a man of many talents.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; children, Steve (Denise), Susan (Fran) Schmitz, Joe (friend, Julie), Dan (Damaris), Bob (Deb), Nancy (Kelly) Nistler, Dale (Lisa), Roger (Sara), Patty (Matt) Schrom; brothers, John (Irma), Ralph (Helen); in-laws, Bernice Heinen, Caroline Heinen; 21 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene and Linus.