Cecilia R. Meyer, 71, Princeton
July 12, 1954 - October 25, 2025
Cecilia R. Meyer, age 71 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025, at her home after a short battle with cancer. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.
Cecilia worked at Crystal Cabinets for over 30 years while raising her two children. She was a hard-working woman and loved her Crystal Cabinets family. Cecilia loved going to the casino and playing slot machines.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Ann Hubbell; father, William Hubbell; and daughter, baby girl Hubbell. She leaves behind her son, Omer Meyer (Kim DeRosier); daughter, Tina Meyer; grandchildren, Blayze Meyer, Jaxtyn Meyer, and Londyn Meyer; brother and sisters; along with numerous friends from Crystal Cabinets and Crystal Court Apartments.