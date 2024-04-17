SCSU Cannabis Graduate Opens New Shop in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- When St. Cloud State University announced last year that it was offering a cannabis certification class, Mary Wedin was one of the first people to sign up. The online program began in November and she just recently received her certificate.

Wedin also just recently opened a new store called Wild Weed which currently offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products.

Wild Weed, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Wild Weed, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

She says the class was very helpful in the learning process.

A lot about the CBD products, a lot about the health benefits, and a lot about the THC health benefits. I'm super happy I took the class and super happy they offered it.

Wedin says she has a lot of products to help people with things like sleep, pain, and anxiety. She also offers oils and treats for pets to help with their anxiety.

Wild Weed, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Wild Weed, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The products are sold in the forms of vape pens, oils, teas, drinks, lotions and bath bombs.

Mary's brother Dan Wedin is a partner in the new store. He's a longtime bar owner in St. Cloud and says there are a lot of similarities.

He says the goal is for Wild Weed to offer recreational marijuana as soon as it becomes legal to sell in Minnesota, and there are a lot of steps that need to take place before a business can get its license.

Security measures in place from the walls to the doors to the vault room, it's all part of the checklist that the state's going to have you go through or your insurance company is going to have you go through.

Both owners say they continue to attend seminars to learn as much about the industry as they can.

Wild Weed, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Wild Weed, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

They are planning a grand opening in May.

Get our free mobile app

Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and they are closed on Sundays. They are located in the Centennial Plaza at 2102 Veterans Drive.

READ RELATED ARTICLES