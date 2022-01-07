Cattle Perish in Stearns County Barn Fire

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP -- A fire south of St. Rosa Tuesday morning destroyed a hay barn and killed 48 heads of cattle.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at about 5:40 a.m. with reports that flames could be seen coming from the front of the barn where hay is stored.

A sheriff's deputy was first to arrive at the farm in the 29000 block of Wedgewood Road in Millwood Township. The owner of the farm, 56-year-old Glenn Heinen said the cattle were still inside the barn.

The deputy determined that because a large portion of the barn was already engulfed, it was unsafe to approach the structure.

Fire crews from Freeport and Melrose arrived to fight the flames and eventually called in more water resources from the Grey Eagle and Albany Fire Departments.

The Stearns County Highway Department had to be called in to salt and sand the road that become flooded and frozen.

The barn suffered extensive damage and the sheriff's office says none of the livestock survived.

