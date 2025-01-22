Cathy Braegelmann, 76, Cold Spring

July 13, 1948 - January 18, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cathy Braegelmann. She left us peacefully on January 18, 2025, surrounded by her family. Cathy’s legacy is one of love, creativity, and inspiration. Her deep devotion to her family was the heart of her life, creating a home filled with warmth, laughter, and unwavering support. She cherished every moment with her loved ones, building bonds that will last beyond her lifetime.

Her love of books reflected her curiosity and thirst for knowledge, and it inspired those around her to see the world through new perspectives. Whether she was lost in the pages of a favorite story or sharing her literary passions, she cultivated a love for learning and imagination in others.

Through her creative projects, she left behind tangible expressions of her care. Every handmade piece, whether a pair of earrings, a scrapbook or a lovingly crocheted blanket, hat and scarf, carried her unique touch and served as a lasting testament to her creativity and generosity.

Her legacy lives on in the family she adored, the stories she treasured, and the beauty she brought into the world through her creative spirit. It’s a legacy of love, curiosity, and artistry that will continue to inspire and comfort those who knew her.

Cathy will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years, Jerry; her daughters, Mary, Amanda, and Michele; her sons-in-law, Craig and Sean; her grandsons, Noah and Hudson; and all those whose lives she touched. Her legacy of love and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Please join us to celebrate Cathy’s life on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home, 600 Red River Ave S, Cold Spring, MN.