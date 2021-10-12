Catholic Charities Seek Volunteers For Holiday Programming

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities is hoping to provide some positive experiences to central Minnesota families this holiday season.

The non-profit organization is kicking off their annual holiday programming and are in need of volunteers.

Eric Vollen is the Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Catholic Charities. He says their Share the Spirit and Toys for Tots events are not only looking for people to sponsor families, but to package and deliver the items collected.

If you know an individual or you're part of a group that would like to volunteer, we would love to welcome you to our program or any program within Catholic Charities.

Vollen says Toys for Tots collections will begin next month and be delivered on December 9th.

The Share the Spirit gifts will be collected on December 16th and delivered December 17th.

Vollen says they are also asking for more volunteers to help at their food shelf.

Rising energy costs in the winter months, create a financial burden for central Minnesota families, which results in more households seeking assistance from Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf. So we know additional food, funds and volunteers are necessary to help meet this need.

If you like to learn more about volunteer opportunities within Catholic Charities you can visit their website.