Catholic Charities Holding 10th Annual Food Shelf Match Challenge

ST. CLOUD -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on many new challenges, and for some families that's figuring out where their next meal is coming from.

Catholic Charities and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless are partnering to help end hunger in the St. Cloud Area through a food shelf challenge grant.

All money donations made to Catholic Charities this month, will be matched up to $4,000.

Eric Vollen is the Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Catholic Charities. He says food shelf donations are traditionally low during this summer, and this challenge will help people dealing with food insecurity.

Your donation of $25, $50, $75 or more will be not only matched but go a long way with the 3-1 buying power we have with our partnership with Second Harvest Heartland.

Donations can be made online at the Catholic Charities website.

Vollen says this challenge makes it possible for local food shelves to restock and provide help during this difficult time.

To survive the cornonavirus crisis we're all going to need a little extra help. There is no shame in accepting the help of your community, your community food shelf and the grace our neighbors offer us.

Vollen says they are still accepting drop-off food donations every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In addition, Bethlehem Lutheran Church is hosting a "Summer in the Psalms Virtual Fun Run and 5K" August 1st and 2nd with all proceeds going to Catholic Charities.

The Fun Run is 1 mile and registration is $15, while the 5K registration is $25 and registration is open until the day of the event.