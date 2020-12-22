November 13, 1932 - December 12, 2020

Catherine “Katie” Allene (Carlson) Golden of Little Falls, formerly of Royalton, passed away peacefully at the Talamore Assisted Living in St. Cloud Minnesota on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Katie was 88 years old.

Catherine “Katie” Allene Carlson Golden was born on November 13, 1932 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Walter and Ester (Wilcox) Norton. Katie graduated from Little Falls High School. She later married Harold Carlson, their union was blessed with three children. Harold passed away in 1999. Katie later married Gerald Golden in 2002, this union added to Katie’s family with four step-children.

When not busy tending to her family, Katie enjoyed sewing. She had a vast collection of thimbles, but the thing she collected the most was memories and hugs with her grandkids. Grandma Katie loved every minute with her littles, she was a caring and giving person. She often joined other women from the church for various groups. She was active at Grace Baptist Church in Sartell, and also the First Baptist Church in Little Falls when she lived in Royalton. Katie managed the trailer park in Little Falls and Royalton, she also spent time as a kindergarten teacher at the Northstar Christian School and the Lindberg School as a cook.

When Gerald and Katie were married, Katie loved to spend time at the Golden Tree Farm taking in the sunshine and fresh country air. Katie lived the life of a person whom enjoyed life and Loved serving her Lord and Saviour.

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, Katie passed away at the Talamore Assisted Living in St. Cloud, MN. She leaves behind her children, David (Vinnie) Carlson of Colorado Springs, CO, Diana (George) Hammerbeck of Little Falls, Debbie (Wayne) Burgraff of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Seven grandchildren; seven stepgranchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Dich Norton of For Lauderdale, FL, sister-in-law, Alice Norton, WI; stepchildren, Jill (Doug) Kleeberger of Westbrook, Joy (Mark) Nemeth of Rice, Jay (Kayla) Golden of Rice, Joel Golden of Rice; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Harold Carlson and Gerald Golden; 13 siblings, grandchild, Amy Carlson.