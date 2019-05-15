Catherine C. Hommerding, 89, Cold Spring

May 23, 1929 - May 14, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Catherine C. Hommerding age 89, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Catherine was born on May 23, 1929 in Lake Henry, MN to Christopher and Anna (Rausch) Blonigen. At a young age Catherine’s family moved to a farm in St. Martin. She married Arthur W. Hommerding on February 7, 1950 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN. They owned a dairy farm in Cold Spring for over 50 years. Catherine was a homemaker, and for her, family and faith were the most important things in the world. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, and canning. She was also a member of the St. Boniface Christian Women.

She is survived by her children Diana Leyk (Lee), Doris Hommerding, Alcuin (Pat), Delphine Fiero (t Matt Dingmann), Artie (Betty), Doreen (Harry) Schneider, Debbie Schlangen (Brian Gregory), Denice (Doug), McKenzie, Alvin (Nadia); 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Hommerding; son Andrew Hommerding; granddaughter-in-law, Steffanie Schlangen; siblings, Mary Becker, Leo Blonigen, Clodoald Blonigen, S. Adella Blonigen, OSF, Agnes Rothstein, Marcella Gondringer, Christopher Blonigen and 2 infant brothers; and great-granddaughter, Pearl Hommerding.