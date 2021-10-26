Cathedral Upsets Milaca – St. Cloud Area Playoff Football Scores For Tuesday
The Cathedral Crusaders jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and didn't look back in a 35-14 win over Milaca in the opening round of the Section 5AAA playoffs Tuesday.
The Crusaders (3-6) will play at Annandale on Saturday in a Section 5AAA semifinal. The other semifinal matchup will see Foley (who upset Pine City 30-14 Tuesday) hit the road for a game at Spectrum, who topped Mora 30-22 on Tuesday.
ELSEWHERE:
Apollo 38, Little Falls 19
Bemidji 48, Tech 14
Alexandria 33, Sartell 0
Paynesville 48, Holdingford 27
Kimball 36, ACGC 0