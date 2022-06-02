Cathedral Softball Advances to Section Final

Cathedral softball won their 23rd straight game Wednesday night 4-3 over Pequot Lakes to advance to the section 6AA final Thursday night. CHS scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th to take the lead. Ella Voit threw the complete game to get he win with no walks and 7 strikes outs.

Kailee Falconer led the Crusaders with 2 hits and a run batted in with Rachel Voit and Tayla Vought added a hit and a run batted in apiece. Cathedral will play Pequot Lakes at 5pm tonight for the section title. Cathedral needs just one win to advance to the state tournament while Pequot Lakes would need to beat Cathedral twice. If a 2nd game is needed it would have after the first game tonight.

Elsewhere in Section 6AA

Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 2

Pierz 10, Holdingford 9