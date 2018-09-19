Case James Kaiser, Infant

September 17, 2018 - September 19, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Case James Kaiser, who was born at St. Gabriel's Hospital and lived for two days, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 24 at the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2-6:00 PM Sunday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford and again after 10:00 AM, Monday at the church in Elmdale. St. Edward’s parish prayers will be at 5:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home in Holdingford.

Case was born on September 17th at St. Gabriel's Hospital to Brian and Natalie (Czech) Kaiser. He is the grandson of Ronald and Marlys Kaiser of Bowlus and Daniel and Kim Czech of Little Falls. His great-grandparents are Mark Kociemba of St. Anna, Raymond and Bernice Czech of Little Falls and James Hayes of Little Falls.

His great-grandparents, Marlys Hayes and Rosemary Kociemba and Dominick and Mary Kaiser have passed away.