Caroljene D. Dagit, 80, St. Cloud formerly of Alexandria

March 14, 1941 - November 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown for Caroljene D. Dagit, age 80 of St. Cloud formerly of Alexandria who passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Peter Hughes will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Delano.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Caroljene was born March 14, 1941 in Maple Plain, Minnesota to Leo and Elizabeth (Neisen) Topel. She graduated from the College of St. Benedict with a degree in Elementary Education. Caroljene spent the majority of her career teaching in the Alexandria area, retiring in 1995. She was an Associate of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.

Caroljene loved teaching, traveling, gardening and especially her family.

Caroljene is survived by her children, Lisa Minahan of Sartell, Lori (Scott) Wendt of Chanhassen and Jason Dagit of Seattle, Washington; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; former spouse, Ron Dagit of Owatonna; sister, Rita Williams of Jamestown, North Dakota; brother, Ralph Topel of Watertown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie VanBeusekom; and brother, Jacob Topel.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.