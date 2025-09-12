December 13, 1932 - September 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Caroline H. Trautz, age 92, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.

Caroline was born December 13, 1932, in Sauk Rapids to Joseph and Magdalena (Rassier) Stang. She married Ward Trautz on May 14, 1955 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Caroline grew up in Sartell and at 16 years old moved to the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area and lived there since. She worked as a seamstress at Lovens Fabric and Quality Cleaners. Caroline was a member of Christ Church Newman Center, St. Peter’s Church, and St. Anthony’s Church in St. Cloud. Caroline shared her heart and home by fostering many infants over the years. She enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, going on walks, and especially spending time with her family.

Caroline is survived by her sons, Bill (Marla) Trautz of St. Joseph and Jim (Ann) Trautz of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Alyssa (Alan) Strohschein and Rori Trautz; great-grandchildren, Eli and Owen; sisters, Delores Crowell of Germantown, WI and Josephine Meyer of St. Joseph; and sisters-in-law Geri Stang of Eden Valley and Kay Stang of Sartell

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ward June 16, 2000; brother, Alphonse (Renee), Victor (Sophie), Roman, Sylvester, Wilfred; infant brother, Leo; sisters, Valeria Kraemer and Marie (Ben) Janssen; and brothers-in-law, Cyril Meyer and Gerald Crowell.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Ridgeview Place Memory Care Unit and Moments Hospice for their loving care.