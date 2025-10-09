November 17, 1938 - September 30, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Carolee (Carol) Mokler was a kind woman who will be remembered for her talent of baking and cooking, specifically her homemade caramel rolls, dinner rolls, chocolate chip cookies and broccoli cauliflower salad, which were often requested by her family for each family event. Carol had a love for crime television shows, Elvis Presley and country line dancing. She loved taking care of and spending time with her family. Carl had the best sense of humor and she always kept her family on their toes with her hilarious comments.

Carol was born November 17, 1938 to Olaf and Olga (Bakken) Elshaug. Carol worked for the St. Cloud VA Medical Center as a canteen assistant for many years before retiring in May of 2004. She was married to Donald Mokler and together they had three beautiful daughters- Debbie Laube of St. Cloud, Sharon (Jim) Vogel of St. Cloud and Karen (Randy) Johnson of Foley and her “Sweetie Pie” pup whom she adored dearly. Carol has eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald; daughter, Debbie; brothers Donny and Gene; sister Dolores; great grandson Maryn Franklin and her parents Olga and Olaf Elshaug.

Carol was loved unconditionally and will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025 from 4:00- 8:00 PM at Milaca City Park-Gorecki Community Center at 435 2nd Street NW Milaca MN 56353.