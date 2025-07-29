September 8, 1942 - July 26, 2025

Memorial services will be at 12PM Monday, August 11, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Carole Scott, 82 of Sauk Rapids, who died Saturday, July 26, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Carole will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, generosity and love for creating handmade crafts that she shared with family and friends.

Carole was born September 8, 1942 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Wesley and Evelyn (Nichols) Shong. She married John Scott on January 18, 1964 in Boyd, WI. She enjoyed traveling with John, family gatherings, flower gardening, sewing and craft sales. Carole also enjoyed spending time with her much loved children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Pete (Tanya), Cheryl (Alan) Eblen, Cindy (Eric) Sondag; siblings, John, Donella, Jim, Ed; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sons, Jim and Mark; sisters, Ruth and Debbie.