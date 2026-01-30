.

March 30, 1942 - January 28, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at St. John’s Abbey/University Church in Collegeville, MN for Carole Sauer, age 83, who died Wednesday at the Serenity Village, Avon, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. A luncheon will follow at the parish center.

A visitation will be from 8:30-10:15 a.m., Thursday, at the church.

Carole was born on March 30, 1942, in St. Joseph, MN to Claude and Loretta (Schleicher) Dullinger. She went to country school and later graduated from high school at St. Bens in St. Joseph. She married Ralph Sauer on November 20, 1961, at St. John the Baptist Church in Collegeville. Ralph and Carole were the first couple to be married in the new St. John’s church.

Carole worked as a teacher’s aide, first at Kennedy Elementary in St. Joseph, MN then at Apollo High, where she retired in 1998. Carole and Ralph loved to travel to Laughlin, NV as well as go deer hunting on the Island Lake Road farm. Carole once showed the boys up and shot a 17-point buck! She loved to read, and she kept beautiful picture books of the family and life adventures. Carole also enjoyed playing cards and spending time chatting over meals with her family. She loved to garden and grow beautiful flowers that she would share with many.

Carole is survived by her husband Ralph; children, Joyce (Todd) Brenny, Vern (Julie) Sauer, Ken Sauer; grandchildren, Holly (Scott) Simon, Alisia (Craig) Soenneker, Nik (Sarah) Sauer, Jessi (Chris Tomczyk) Sauer; 7 great grandchildren. 2 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Thank each of you for your kind words and prayers. No cards will be sent. Our love, the Sauer family.