June 4, 1935 – January 13, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 23, 2026, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Caroline E. “Carol” Tholl, who passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Church.

Carol was born on June 4, 1935, to Charles and Agnes (Goebel) Atkinson in Freeport, Minnesota. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Paul M. Tholl on August 30, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. They were happily married for 58 years. Carol was a dedicated homemaker for most of her life and also worked for JC Penny and Fingerhut. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Carol was a devoted spouse, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards- especially 500, playing BINGO, going camping, traveling and tending to her flower and plant gardens. She will be remembered for her love of family and faith in God. She was loved and admired by all that knew her.

She is survived by her children, Debra (Todd) Miller, David (Debra) Tholl, Mike (Karen) Tholl, and Mary (Bill) Osborne; her thirteen grandchildren; her fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ann Kerfeld and Julius Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul; her parents, Charles and Agnes (Goebel) Atkinson; her brother, Charles Atkinson; daughter-in-law, Paula Tholl; brother-in-law, Will Kerfeld; sister-in-law, Bernice Atkinson; and great-grandchild, Jayden Tholl.