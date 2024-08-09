Carol Rose Rengel, 89, Sartell

March 1, 1935 - August 8, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Carol R. Rengel, age 89 of Sartell. Carol passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Country Manor in Sartell. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm. on Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday in the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Carol was born on March 1, 1935 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Raymond and Adelaide (Rademaker) Reinholz. She was a proud 1953 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral. Carol married Donald “Fritz” Rengel on April 14, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Carol worked as a Teller for 1st American National Bank (Bremer) for many years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Christian Women.

Carol enjoyed popcorn, volleyball, bowling, deer hunting, fishing, hiking, traveling, cooking, baking, playing cards, piano and tea parties with the grandkids. She treasured all the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fritz; children, Mary (Chet) Parker of Dallas, GA, Mike (Carol) of Fergus Falls, Marty (Kelly) of St. Joseph, Mitch (Wendy Anding) of Sauk Rapids, Matt (Loe) of Sartell; 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); daughter-in-law, Judy of St. Cloud; siblings, Dan Reinholz, Anne (Jerry) Schoenberg, Rick (Kathy) Reinholz; and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark in 1990; brothers, Bob (Pat) Reinholz, Tom (Jean) Reinholz; and sister-in-law, Brenda Reinholz.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of East Commons at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for all the care given to Carol.