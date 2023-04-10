Carol J. Schindler, 81, St. Joseph

December 10, 1941 - April 10, 2023

Memorial services celebrating the life of Carol J. Schindler, 81, of St. Joseph will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Carol passed peacefully, with family by her side on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Heritage Hall/St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Carol was born on December 10, 1941 in Alexandria, Minnesota to the late Howard L. and Alvera (Huffman) Bick. She attended grade school in Forada, moving to St. Joseph in the fourth grade. She graduated from Tech High School in 1959. Carol worked for Fingerhut before moving to Minneapolis where she worked for Dept. of Concert and Lectures in Northup Auditorium at the University of Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Thomas C. Schindler on May 21, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph and they resided in St. Joseph. Carol retired from St. Cloud School District 742 after 28 years of service.

Carol loved life. She especially enjoyed time with loved ones and family functions. She had a deep faith, was an avid reader, loved politics, sewing, knitting, crafts, dancing, singing and listening to music. Above all, she treasured time spent with her grandson. Carol spent most Tuesday mornings at Panera’s with other retired teachers from Oak Hill Elementary School.

Carol is survived by her children, Craig Schindler, Kimberly Schindler; grandson, Tyler Williams; siblings, Robert Bick, Larry (Andrea) Bick, Janet (Gary) Roquette, Judith (Duwayne) Meyer, David Bick, Dennis (Paula) Bick; sister-in-law, Diane Ryterski; brother-in-law, David Schindler; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by her beloved Birthday Club women who she spent time with once a month plus a fun filled weekend in the spring for the past 41 years: Mary Cress, Victoria Erickson, Patricia Gangl, Maureen Jovonovich, Linda Leither, Kathy Phillip, Janet Roquette and Ilene Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by husband, Tom in 2020; infant brother; sister, Betty Beehler; and in-laws, Norbert Ryterski, Kay Bick, Judy Schindler, Jo Bick.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Home Care, especially Mindy.

Memorials are preferred.