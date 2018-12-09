Carol J. Pfannenstein, 81 St. Cloud (formerly Bemidji)

March 18, 1937 - December 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Carol J. Pfannenstein, 81 of St. Cloud and formerly of Bemidji will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Carol passed away peacefully on Monday, December 10, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Carol was born on March 18, 1937 in St. Cloud to Jerome and Agnes (Young) Skumautz. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1955. Carol married Roger Pfannanestein on January 25, 1958 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They resided in Sauk Centre for 11 years, owning and operating an automotive business. They moved to Bemidji in 1975 when Roger began teaching at Bemidji Technical College. Carol was employed at First State Bank in Sauk Centre and at First Federal Bank in Bemidji. She was also the bookkeeper for their business. Carol retired in 1986. She and Roger returned to St. Cloud in 2018 to be closer to family. She was a member of St. Philip’s Parish in Bemidji and St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park.

Carol enjoyed curling, bowling, her flowers, the beautiful sunsets on their lake home, watching the birds, a good cup of coffee and above all treasured time with family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, grandma and great grandma.

Carol is survived by her husband of almost 61 years; Roger; children, Scott of St. Cloud, Paula (Kelvin) Smith of St. Cloud, Alan (Kathy) of Blackduck; eight grandchildren, Brian, Derek, Kyle, Lance, Oxana, Elena, Sasha and Louie; six great grandchildren; and siblings, Dave (Jane) Skumautz, Pat Schulz, Sandy (Bill) Rau, Phil (Deb) Skumautz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jim Skumautz and Janice Rau.

A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU and Progressive Care at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorials are preferred to St. Benedict’s Monastery or to Poor Clares Monastery.