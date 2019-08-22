Carol Benson, 64, St. Cloud

February 6, 1955 - August 21, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud for Carol Benson, age 64, of St. Cloud, who passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with family by her side. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Carol was born on February 6, 1955 in Fort Fairfield, Maine to James and Pearl (Bourgeois) Benson. She graduated from Pequot Lakes High School. Carol worked for many years at Good Shepherd Senior Community as a laundry aid. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

She enjoyed embroidery, and attending auctions with Mike.

Carol is survived by her brother and sisters, Jim Benson, Joyce Marx both of St. Cloud, and Jean Benson of Denver, CO, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and special friend Mike S. Revering.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Special Thank You to the Poor Clare Sister’s for all of their prayers.