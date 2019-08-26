Carol Bennett, 63, Long Prairie

August 22, 1955 - August 21, 2019

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Long Prairie Grey Eagle High School Gymnasium, Long Prairie, MN, for Carol Bennett, age 63, of Long Prairie, who passed away August 21, 2019. Pastor Dave Gibson of Eden Prairie will officiate and the family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Long Prairie. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the school on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Carol was born on August 22, 1955, to Bruce and Harriet (Oien) Holmquist in Buffalo, MN. She graduated from Buffalo High School in 1973 and went on to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. It was here that she met the love of her life, Barry Bennett, whom she married on July 30, 1977. Soon after they began their family. Carol provided support to her husband and stability to her family as they alternated between New Orleans/New York and Buffalo based on Barry’s NFL career. She was dedicated to have a Christ-centered relationship with her husband and children.

After she moved with her family to Long Prairie, Carol worked as a tax preparer for a short time with H&R Block before starting with Dan Borgmann, CPA, in Sauk Centre, MN, where she has worked for the past 20 tax seasons. She also volunteered her time to do audits at the Bible camps in the area and she faithfully served as Treasurer at First Baptist Church. Carol loved the outdoors. Gardening and camping trips with Barry and her kids brought her joy. She also enjoyed both water skiing and downhill skiing. However, hunting season brought a special excitement as she sought to shoot a bigger deer than Barry. She loved to travel, both nationally and internationally. This, together with her quest to serve others, inspired her to take several mission trips to Nome, Alaska.

Ultimately, Carol cherished her time with family and will be deeply missed by her daughters Lindsi (Andy) Barnhart, International Falls; Abbie (Frankie) Schoonover, Volborg, MT; and Lacy (Brian) Wiest, Boise, ID; sons Barry Jr (Kristin), Eden Prairie; Lenard (Lexi), Alexandria, VA; and Dylan, Long Prairie; brothers John Holmquist, Buffalo, MN; Rand (Colleen) Holmquist, Buffalo, MN; sisters Kris (Bob) Kruck, Buffalo, MN; Sandy Holmquist, Maple Lake, MN; mother Harriet Holmquist, Buffalo, MN, and grandchildren Aiden, Abigail, Frank, Cael, Molly, Luke and Anna.

She is preceded in death by her father, sister-in-law Barbara Holmquist, and niece Gina Holmquist.